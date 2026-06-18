Numerous officers promoted at Lyndhurst PD

Mayor and Public Safety Commissioner Robert B. Giangeruso presided over a promotional ceremony at Township Park, formally swearing in officers within the Lyndhurst Police Department who have advanced to new ranks, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Those promoted include Capt. Anthony Ricigliano, Lieutenant Geoffrey Rejent, Lieutenant Phillip Reina, Lieutenant Christopher Cuneo, Sergeant Matthew Giunta, Sergeant Joseph White, Sergeant Michael Giangeruso, Detective Nolan James, Detective Michael LeStrange and Detective Elizabeth Hollenbeck.

“These promotions help maintain operational continuity, while ensuring that the Lyndhurst Police Department remains the renowned law enforcement agency our community and our counterparts have come to rely upon,” Deputy Police Chief Paul Haggery said. “We congratulate each of these officers and wish them continued success, safety, and health as they take on their new responsibilities in service to the residents to the community we so proudly serve.”

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