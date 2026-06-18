Numerous officers promoted at Lyndhurst PD

Mayor and Public Safety Commissioner Robert B. Giangeruso presided over a promotional ceremony at Township Park, formally swearing in officers within the Lyndhurst Police Department who have advanced to new ranks, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
Those promoted include Capt. Anthony Ricigliano, Lieutenant Geoffrey Rejent, Lieutenant Phillip Reina, Lieutenant Christopher Cuneo, Sergeant Matthew Giunta, Sergeant Joseph White, Sergeant Michael Giangeruso, Detective Nolan James, Detective Michael LeStrange and Detective Elizabeth Hollenbeck.
“These promotions help maintain operational continuity, while ensuring that the Lyndhurst Police Department remains the renowned law enforcement agency our community and our counterparts have come to rely upon,” Deputy Police Chief Paul Haggery said. “We congratulate each of these officers and wish them continued success, safety, and health as they take on their new responsibilities in service to the residents to the community we so proudly serve.”
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Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.