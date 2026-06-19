Three West Hudson projects will be paid for, mostly, by Hudson Open Space grants

Hudson County Executive Craig Guy revealed the 2026 Hudson County Open Space, Recreation and Historic Preservation Trust Fund award recommendations, and West Hudson stands to benefit, again, significantly. The proposal represent more than $12.4 million in funding for projects that will create and improve parks, recreational facilities, and historic sites throughout Hudson County.

The announcement was delivered at an event in Secaucus, where Guy highlighted the town’s acquisition of 1.12 acres of new parkland. The site of the park will allow for a better connection from Meadow Lane to the Hackensack River, Secaucus Greenway and Farm Road Park.

Event attendees included Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners Anthony Romano, East Newark Parks Department Director Maguire Branigan and Harrison’s Principal Accountant Gregory Goode.

The 2026 Open Space Trust Fund award recommendations will be voted on for approval by the Hudson County Board of Commissioners later this year. The recommendations include 19 projects across Hudson County municipalities. Recommended funding includes two brand-new park developments, improvements to 13 parks, two recreation facilities, one land acquisition and one historic preservation project.

“The Hudson County Open Space, Recreation, and Historic Preservation Trust Fund represents the county’s commitment to improving quality of life in every municipality we serve,” Guy said. “Even during challenging times, investing in parks, recreation, and open space remains essential. These projects create safe places for children to play, families to gather, and residents to enjoy the outdoors while strengthening the communities they call home.”

Locally, Kearny will receive $600,000 for phase II of the Crew House renovations on Passaic Avenue. This will include a second-floor expansion for lockers, restrooms, training rooms, multi-purpose meeting space for teams and community events, a new women’s locker room, ADA-compliant features, including accessible pathways and an elevator and a flood-resistant design. Last year, the town received $750,000 for phase I of the project.

“I am grateful to the county executive for funding phase II of the Kearny Crew Boathouse project,” Kearny Mayor Carol Jean Doyle said. “The additional space will allow us to host crew team and community meetings, it will create additional space for the four communities that use the crew house for rowing — and making the entire site ADA-compliant is exactly what we need.”

East Newark, meanwhile, will receive $300,000 for renovations to Veterans Playground and Water Park. A new spray park and rubber safety surfaces will be installed. Last year, the borough received $400,000 in funding.

Harrison, lastly, will receive $400,000 for the William Street Public Park project. The newly acquired land will transform into a modern ADA-compliant playground with new pathways, seating areas, landscaped greenery, decorative fencing and lighting

Additional recommended projects for 2026 include new athletic fields, upgraded playgrounds, recreation facility improvements and historic preservation initiatives throughout Hudson County.

The program was created in 2003 by then-Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise with approval from the Hudson County Board of Commissioners.

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