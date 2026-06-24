23-year-old Kearny man killed in Wall Township crash

The Wall Township Police Department is actively investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old Kearny man early Wednesday morning, June 24.

According to the Wall PD:

On June 24, 2026, at approximately 1:47 a.m., the Wall Township Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting a severe motor-vehicle crash on the ramp connecting State Highway 138 East to State Highway 35 North. Wall Township Police patrols, along with Wall Township Fire District 1 personnel and Medstar EMS, were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, responding officers located a black 2019 Chevrolet Trax overturned and positioned deep within the wood line along the embankment. A preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Highway 138 toward Highway 35 when it ran off the roadway to the right. The vehicle subsequently struck a guiderail, local signage and a light pole before overturning into the wooded area.

Emergency personnel extricated the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The 23-year-old driver was found unresponsive but breathing at the scene. He was treated by EMS and paramedics before being transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Despite emergency medical interventions and subsequent treatment by hospital operating staff, the driver tragically succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. Next of kin has been formally notified. The identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time out of respect for the privacy of the family.

The crash remains under active investigation by the Wall Township Police Department.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or possesses relevant information is urged to contact the investigating officer, Patrolman Jared Conte, at (732) 449-4500, ext. 1220.

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