ALERT — Pulaski skyway will be fully closed this weekend

Beginning at noon, Saturday, April 12 until 4 a.m. Sunday, April 13, the Pulaski Skyway will be closed and detoured in both directions. The closure is necessary to transfer the weight of the bridge from temporary supports onto the new rocker bent at span 55 near the Broadway ramp in Jersey City. If work is completed early, the Skyway will reopen sooner.

To avoid delays, NJDOT is encouraging motorists to use the NJ Turnpike-Hudson County Extension to all destinations, including the Holland Tunnel, I-78, or to I-280/Route 7 and Route 1&9 Truck southbound. All other motorists will be directed to Route 1&9 Truck in both directions.

