Ground broken for first phase of Hudson-Essex Greenway

Gov. Philip D. Murphy joined local, county and state officials Tuesday, July 15, in Newark to break ground on the first phase of the Greenway project — a nine-mile, 100-foot-wide former rail line spanning Hudson and Essex counties which will be transformed into New Jersey’s newest state park.

The ceremony took place at the future Newark Central Activity Center, located between Summer Avenue and Broadway.

The Murphy Administration is developing the Greenway to provide outdoor recreation and alternative transportation opportunities in the state’s most densely populated region. Its design elements will reflect the corridor’s historic use, when the former rail line played a vital role in transporting iron ore and blocks of ice from northern New Jersey to the major ports of Jersey City and New York City.

“Spanning two of the most densely populated counties in the country, the Greenway will be a new landmark that reflects who we are and where we’re going,” Murphy said. “When it’s complete, the Greenway will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the best urban parks in the country and will create opportunities for economic growth in the surrounding communities. It will belong to the people who live here, ride it, walk it, and raise their kids alongside it.”

Once complete, the Greenway will connect eight municipalities — Jersey City, Secaucus and Kearny (in Hudson) and Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge and Montclair in Essex. The project, organizers say, aims to create a linear, multi-use corridor that supports walking, biking and active transportation while fostering community connections and enhancing regional environmental quality.

“This groundbreaking ceremony in historic Newark marks a milestone, beginning the long-awaited transformation of an abandoned rail-line into a world-class urban park that will be a significant recreational and economic asset for New Jersey,” NJ Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette said. “Thanks to the dedicated efforts of our partners across the Murphy Administration, with strong local support, we are forging a legacy that will connect communities, celebrate history and conserve open space for people from across the state and the region.”

Hudson County Executive Craig Guy says he’s delighted three Hudson municipalities will benefit from the state project.

“Hudson County is thrilled to see the Greenway project advancing toward completion with this groundbreaking — bringing us one step closer to offering 135 acres of new green space for residents to enjoy,” Guy said. “This nearly nine-mile linear park will run through three of our municipalities … and will bring a host of new recreation opportunities for walkers, cyclists and nature-lovers alike.”

Whole-of-government undertaking

The nearly one-mile Newark segment marks the largest single investment in state history for the acquisition and development of a new state park, with this phase of construction totaling $69.2 million. The initial phase was originally going to be a portion of Kearny until the state changed plans.

Expected to open by the end of 2026, the Newark phase will allow walkers, joggers and cyclists to travel from Branch Brook Park Drive to Broadway on a meandering ADA-accessible trail lined with native plantings.

The New Jersey Department DEP is leading the project, engaging with stakeholders and managing the completed Greenway through the State Park Service.

As DEP’s delivery partner, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) is overseeing construction of the overall project, including the Newark segment. AECOM Tishman was selected as construction manager through a competitive bidding process.

NJ TRANSIT is collaborating with the Greenway design team to potentially extend the Secaucus-Meadowlands Transitway into the future state park, adding a dedicated lane for public transit.

