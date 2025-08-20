Obituaries for Aug. 20, 2025

Alfredo DaSilva Cruz

Alfredo DaSilva Cruz died Aug. 8, 2025.

He was 73.

Born in Murtosa, Portugal, he lived many years on Long Island.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home in Kearny. Cremation was private.

Alfredo owned Cruz Construction Company in Hampton Bays, New York. He was the husband of the late Susan (nee McSorley) and dear companion of Carmen. Devoted father of Matthew Cruz and the late Dominic Cruz, he is also survived by his brother John along with loving nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to your own favorite charity in his memory.

Charles H. Davidson

Charles H. Davidson died Aug. 15, 2025.

He was 85.

Born in Paisley, Scotland, he has lived in Kearny for the past 55 years.

Visiting will be Wednesday, Aug. 20, from 9 to 11 a.m. with his service to begin at 11 a.m. at Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum, North Arlington.

Charlie was a proud United States Army veteran, having served as a paratrooper in the 82 Airborne. He was best known as the owner and butcher of the Royal Meat Market in Kearny, serving great foods of Scotland.

Beloved husband of the late Helen, he was the loving father of Scott Davidson (Melissa) and stepfather of Steve and David Sapolis. He was also the brother of the late Robert Davidson and Betty Neilson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cairn Rescue USA, FDR Station, P.O. Box 6798, New York, New York 10150-6798 or Cairn Rescue Network, c/o Danielle Rackstraw-Donation, P.O. Box 1354, Romoland, California 92585-1354.

“And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.”

Katherine Mary Daly

Katherine Mary Daly, (Bourke) 94, a longtime Kearny resident, died peacefully Aug. 2. Kitty was a woman of deep faith and a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Queen of Peace Church in North Arlington. She leaves behind her devoted daughter, Theresa A. Daly, as well as many cherished nieces, nephews, dear neighbors and lifelong friends on both sides of the Atlantic. For complete obituary, please visit www.parsippanyfuneral.com.

