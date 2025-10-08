LPD makes several arrests after busy weekend involving vehicle-related thefts

Lyndhurst police officers experienced 72 hours of consistent motor-vehicle related theft incidents recently and it all led to several key arrests.

According to Capt. Paul Haggerty, the LPD’s public-information officer:

On Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, at approximately 3:30 p.m., all Lyndhurst patrol units were notified of a fixed ALPR alert received for a stolen vehicle out of Newark that had entered the jurisdiction via the DeJessa Bridge from Nutley.

The vehicle, a 2022 Mazda bearing a New Jersey registration, was captured in the right turn lane on Kingsland Avenue eastbound at the intersection of Riverside Avenue. The vehicle was presumed to be traveling southbound on Riverside Avenue based on the information provided in the alert.

While traveling southbound on Stuyvesant Avenue approaching the intersection of Copeland Avenue, Capt. Paul F. Haggerty observed the vehicle, with its front plate improperly displayed in the front windshield. The vehicle was stopped at a stop sign facing westbound on Copeland Avenue.

Officer Michael Walker was arriving in the area as Haggerty relayed this information via radio. Joining Haggerty and Walker was Officer Glenn Flora, and within seconds, they conducted a motor vehicle stop of the vehicle on Copeland Avenue approximately 100 yards west of Stuyvesant Avenue.

Officers apprehended Meosha K. Morgan, 44, of Rahway and recovered the vehicle without incident.

Morgan was charged with receiving a stolen vehicle and was released on a complaint summons after being processed.

At approximately 11:38 p.m. the same day, Officer Michael Clifford was on patrol on Union Avenue and First Street, on the North Arlington border.

During this patrol, Officer Clifford began to travel westbound on Union Avenue passing First Street. While passing First Street, Officer Clifford observed a male, wearing all black clothing and a face mask, exiting a white 2012 Hyundai Sonata, which was parked in the driveway of a First Street residence in North Arlington.

(It should be noted Union Avenue separates Lyndhurst on the north side of the street and North Arlington on the south side of the street.)

After observing the man exit the Hyundai, Clifford observed a second male, also dressed in all black wearing a face mask attempting to the open the door to a second vehicle parked in the driveway of a First Street residence. Furthermore, Clifford observed both men walking south on First Street, now trying to open the door to a white 2021 Nissan Rogue.

As Clifford tuned onto First Street in North Arlington and exited his patrol unit, he gave loud and clear verbal commands for the two to stop. As Clifford was exiting his patrol unit, the two ran away from him north on First Street and across Union Avenue into Lyndhurst.

Officer Clifford began to give chase on foot, and could hear a dog barking in the rear yard of a residence on Louise Court in the township. Moments later, Officer Nicholas Coviello joined him along with North Arlington units, and they apprehended a 15- and 17-year-old juveniles from Newark. The incident was turned over to the North Arlington Police Department for juvenile-delinquency proceedings and further investigation.

On Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 at approximately 11:01 p.m., all Lyndhurst patrol units were dispatched to the 400 block of Page Avenue on a report of a male party in dark clothing and a mask, walking east within the vicinity and pulling on door handles.

The caller also said the suspect was trying to gain entry into multiple vehicles. Meanwhile, a silver Range Rover bearing Pennsylvania registration, which was stolen out of Pennsylvania, was traveling parallel to the male.

Sgt. Nicholas Abruscato was the first unit on scene. While traveling west on Page Avenue, Sgt. Abruscato located the suspect vehicle, which was occupied by four males. The driver, who had his window down, was observed to be wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a black ski mask and dark colored gloves.

After making a U-turn, the suspect vehicle began to accelerate at a high rate of speed further traveling east on Page Avenue. Sgt. Abruscato followed the vehicle south on Ridge Road, west on Summer Avenue and lost sight of the vehicle after it traveled south on Sixth Street.

Because of the dangerous driving conditions created, coupled with the distance between Sgt. Abruscato and the suspect vehicle, a pursuit was not initiated out of an abundance of caution, and this information was related to surrounding jurisdictions to be on the lookout.

Chief Richard L. Jarvis Jr. urges all residents to remain vigilant by keeping their vehicles locked, leaving exterior lights on overnight and reporting crimes in progress and suspicious incidents to 911.

“We have deployed cutting edge technology in the township, and our officers are out 24/7 from all ranks doing their part to mitigate crime in the township, and our residents are being informed and asked to do their part,” Jarvis said. “During this past weekend, all levels of this multi-pronged approach of enforcement were proven effective from ALPR technology, to outstanding patrol work, to community assistance. The township’s close proximity to major New Jersey cities, highways and interstates makes us a prime target for those engaged in vehicle-related crime.”

Like this: Like Loading...