Hamilton students and teachers rocked their school recently

You’re never too old — or too young — to rock ‘n roll.

Just ask the students at Harrison’s Hamilton Intermediate School.

Fourth- and fifth-graders recently participated in what is probably the most anticipated day in the school year — the annual Rock Your School event.

Adorned with themed decorations, Hamilton School was transformed into a rock ‘n roll wonderland, complete with music and students dressed like rockstars, (fake) tattoos included, all ready to “rock” their learning.

Throughout the day, students participated in a variety of engaging language arts, math and science activities, all designed to make learning fun and interactive. Teachers went above and beyond, creating unique and memorable experiences that kept students excited and moving from one activity to the next.

The highlight of the day was the Masked Teacher competition, where staff members donned inflatable costumes and performed songs for the students. Laughter and cheers filled the room as students tried to guess which teacher was behind each performance.

This year even featured a lively judges’ table, adding more fun and audience participation to the show.

“I loved Rock Your School day! I loved how Mrs. Paparella decorated our classroom, and the Masked Teacher was fun, especially singing all the songs,” rockstar fourth-grader Nicolle Moura said.

John Carey, the new principal at Hamilton School, chimed in with his thoughts.

“My first experience with Rock Your School was amazing. It was fantastic to see the students and staff have such a good time participating,” he said. “A huge shout-out to all the teachers and staff who put the day together. It was a great day to be a Hamilton Hawk.”

Rock Your School has become a cherished tradition at Hamilton School, setting a positive and energetic tone for the school year. It’s a day students and staff alike look forward to — proving that at Hamilton School, learning really does rock.

