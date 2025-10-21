Obituaries for Oct. 22, 2025

Anthony Marino

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Anthony Marino, 71, of Kearny, who died peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston.

Born on April 12, 1954, in Newark, Anthony was a man known for his quick wit, generous spirit and unwavering dedication to his family. He made Kearny his home in 1962, where he built a life filled with love, laughter and cherished memories.

Anthony is survived by his beloved daughters, Jessica and Jenna; his son-in-law, Steven; his loving sister, Domenica Preuster and her husband, Robert; and his adored grandchildren, Elias and Malakai. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who held a special place in his heart.

He was predeceased by his mother and father, Antoinette and Anthony; his brothers Lawrence, Richard, Carmen and Jerome; and his sister Cynthia.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association in Anthony’s memory. His legacy of love, humor and kindness will live on forever in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Kathleen Toner Dunphy

Kathleen Toner Dunphy, 90, of Kearny and Long Beach Township, died peacefully at home in Kearny on Oct. 16, 2025. Relatives and friends visited at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Kathleen was born in Newark to Irish immigrants Katherine and Francis Toner, and was raised in Kearny.

In addition to her parents, she was also pre-deceased by her beloved husband, John. P. “Jack” Dunphy Jr., originally of Harrison; their daughter Jaqueline “Jackie” Dunphy Howell, of Kearny; and her six siblings, Betty Doris, of Nutley; Buddy Toner, of Orange, Texas; Peggy Northrop, of Norwalk, Connecticut; Bert Toner, of Kearny; Jackie Challenger, of Miami; and Adrienne Elalouf, also of Miami.

Kathleen is survived by five of her six children, Maryrose “Roey” (Ron) Hine, Kathleen “Kitty” (Charlie) Kolarsick, Patrick (Ginny) Dunphy, Brendan (Beverly) Dunphy and Terence (Jennifer) Dunphy.

She is also survived by seven granddaughters, Caitlin, Kelly, Tara, Morgan, Alana, Maggie and Molly; two grandsons Aidan and Liam; four great-grandchildren, Katherine, Meghan, Colin and Riley; and many nephews and nieces.

Kathleen will be remembered for her sense of humor, for her strong love of family and for her wide circle of friends. She formed many lifelong, close friendships from her time at St. Cecilia High School in Kearny, to Long Beach Island and beyond. She also served as past president and board member of the Hudson County Area Vocational-Technical Schools.

In lieu of flowers kindly, consider a donation to Noreen’s Angel Fund, an annual scholarship fund that honors the amazing legacies of Noreen Silvers, Jackie Dunphy Howell and Bryan Granelli, at www.noreensangelfund.com or to a charity of your choosing in Kathleen’s memory.

John F. Heraut

John F. Heraut of North Arlington died Oct. 15, 2025.

He was 89.

Relatives and friends gathered at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Cremation was private. His ashes will be placed in the Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum, North Arlington, in the near future.

John was a retired Kearny postal worker. He served as a radio operator in the U.S. Army from 1958 until 1960. He loved coaching many sports teams and was himself a track star and graduate of Seton Hall University. John was a Eucharist Minister serving at local hospitals.

Beloved husband of Maureen (nee McConagly), he was also the loving father of Michele Guenther, Gayle Cattafi and Jennifer Kolano. Brother of Helen Platten, Ann Wares and James Heraut, he is also survived by his grandchildren Kyle, Ian, Emma, Jack, Brady and Evan.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Helen Jane Bell

(1935-2025)

Helen J. Bell, 90, died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 at the Masonic Village Health Care Center, Elizabethtown.

Born Feb. 27, 1935, Helen Jane Bell (nee-Muhly) and her sister were the first twins born at the then-new St. Michael’s Hospital in Newark. They were the daughters of Frederich Wolfgang Heinrich Muhly and Helen Ness Muhly of Kearny.

She attended Kearny High School and Burroughes Business School in Newark, graduating in 1953. She worked for the Worthington Corporation in North Arlington then at Congoleum-Nairn Corp., where she worked as a mail runner.

She married Gordon L. Bell on Feb. 6, 1960 at Kearny Methodist Church and gave birth to two sons Kenneth (1962), and Kurt (1972). They lived in Sayreville from 1964 until 1969 when her husband took a job transfer to Pennsylvania and relocated to Chalfont, Pennsylvania.

Helen was a homemaker raising children and enjoyed choir singing, especially opera. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Philadelphia Chapter (1964-1966) and the Bucks County Chorale Society (1977-1986).

She divorced in 1979.

In 1980, she remarried but the marriage was annulled only after a short time.

She was employed by Delaware Valley College in the cafeteria (1978-1980), for M.W. Wood, Inc. (1980-1981), and as an electronics tester at Neshaminy Electronics Corporation in Furlong, Pennsylvania. (1981-1989). She resided in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, from 1994 until she was admitted to a nursing home in Bristol, Pennsylvania, in 2017. She finally relocated in 2019 to the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.

She kept active singing, walking, knitting, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed good conversations, especially politics, and being in the company of friends.

She is survived by her sons Ken (Beverly) of Daytona Beach, Florida; Kurt (Michelle) of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, a step-granddaughter and six great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews in PA, NJ, NC and IN, and a goddaughter in ME. She was predeceased by her father, who died in Lake Worth, Florida, (age 67) in 1976; a sister, Norma Jean Muhly born in 1937 died shortly after childbirth; her mother who passed at age 87 in 1998; her stepfather George Carlin who died in 1987; and her twin sister Ruth who died in 1991.

Cremation is being handled by Sheetz Funeral Home in Mt. Joy. No memorial service is planned.

Donations may be made to the National Cancer Society.

Internment will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Lyndhurst. A private Celebration of Life luncheon for family is planned at a later date.

To send an online condolence, visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...