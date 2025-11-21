Obituaries for Nov. 19, 2025

Carlos John

Carlos John of Harrison died Nov. 10, 2025.

He was 70.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. a

Carlos was a retired machine operator from Keystone in Newark. He loved to travel, read and fish. He was a loving father, grandfather and father-in-law. He had a great sense of humor and adored his wife of 49 years.

The beloved husband of Gladys (nee Galvez), he was the cherished son of Rosaline and the-late Carlos. Loving father of Carlos John, Robert Henry (his wife Cherrie), Shirley John and the late Jully John. Brother of Elsa and Luis Esteban. Carlos is also survived by his dear grandchildren; Tiffany, Jonathan, Jayson, Carlos Joel, Jayden, Leila, Lianey and Mason along with his doggies Bruno and Jax.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s hospital in his memory.

Frances Ann Gillespie

Frances Ann Gillespie (nee McGarril) died Nov. 7, 2025.

She was 94.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Frannie worked at several jobs over the years, including Hahne and Company in Newark. She retired from Queen of Peace High School as the manager of the book store at the age of 80.

She was predeceased by her husband David Gillespie. Frannie is survived by her daughter Debbie Devlin and her grandsons Derek Devlin and Austin Burke. She was predeceased by her grandson John Devlin along with her parents John and Catherine McGarril, four sisters; Kay Leonardis, Shelia Gray, Marie McCarthy and Ann O’Dea and her brother Rev. Colman “Jack” McGarril.

In lieu of flowers kindly, consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in her memory.

Laura Jo McCann

Laura Jo McCann died Nov. 3, 2025.

Laura was born in South Korea in 1972. In July of 1973, Laura was lovingly welcomed into the McCann family of Kearny. Her parents, Daniel and Dorothy, as well as her adopted brother, Danny, and adopted sister, Mary Beth, were overjoyed the family was finally now complete.

Laura’s vast education began at St. Cecilia Grammar School, and continued at Queen of Peace High School.

During these years, Laura was actively involved in community activities, as well as at St. Cecilia Church. Following high school graduation, Laura enrolled at St. Peter’s College, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in the humanities. She continued to pursue her education by enrolling at Union County College and earned a certification in American Sign Language (ASL). Laura also earned a certification as a vascular technologist.

Her employment history included Fuji Film, ShopRite and Jardine Academy.

Laura’s interests and artistic talents were extensive, but highlighted by painting, photography and playing multiple musical instruments (piano, guitar, flute and saxophone). She enjoyed her coffee, watching Bob Ross, the scariest of movies and “Law and Order.”

Laura’s life included many significant health challenges over the years, and the hard days were softened by her dogs and cats (Fluffy, Brandy, Tyler, Zorra, Marble and Hazel).

Laura was predeceased by her dad (2024) and brother (2016). She leaves behind her broken-hearted mother and sister. She will be missed by her extended family and many treasured friends.

Laura’s Mass was celebrated at St. Cecilia’s Church, Kearny.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Laura’s memory to Wise Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 121, Lake Hiawatha, N.J. 07034.

The Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny, was in charge.

Joseph L. Cappelluti

Joseph L. Cappelluti, 60, a longtime North Arlington resident, died Nov. 11, 2025.

Joseph proudly served on the North Arlington Police Department for 28 years retiring as lieutenant in 2015. After his retirement as a police officer, he worked as a training supervisor and dispatcher for First Student Bus Company in Lincoln Park for eight years.

For many years, he volunteered as a coach, referee and past president of the North Arlington Soccer Association. He volunteered with the North Arlington Volunteer Emergency Squad and was a member and served as past treasurer of the North Arlington P.B.A.

Joseph was the beloved husband of Nella Cappelluti (nee Fungaroli); the devoted father of Danielle Cappelluti and her fiancée Andy Ravert, and Joseph Cappelluti; the loving son of Gloria Cappelluti (nee Costanzo) and the late Joseph Cappelluti; the dear brother of KrisAnn Cappelluti; the cherished uncle of Isabella Fungaroli and Matthew Cappelluti; the adored son-in-law of Italo and Lina Fungaroli; and the dear brother-in-law of Pasquale Fungaroli and his late wife Angelina.

A funeral Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. The entombment was in Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington.

The family would appreciate donations made in Joseph’s Memory to the North Arlington Volunteer Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 7088, North Arlington, N.J. 07031.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Parow Funeral Home 185 Ridge Rd., North Arlington.

Stephen Kowalewski

Stephen Kowalewski, 97, of Whiting, formerly of Kearny, died peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, at Pines Village in Whiting.

Stephen was born and raised in Newark. He enlisted in the United States Army in May of 1947 and served during World Warr II while stationed in Japan. After marrying his wife, Joan, they moved to Kearny to raise their family. Stephen worked for Worthington Pump in Harrison for many years. After his wife died in 1991, Stephen moved in with his daughter Doreen and they later settled down in Whiting. He loved crabbing and most recently enjoyed going to Bingo.

Stephen was predeceased by his loving wife of over 30 years, Joan Marie (Brace) Kowalewski; and all nine of his siblings. He is survived by his three children, Daniel Kowalewski, Doreen Ferguson and Darlene Pittius; four grandsons; and one great-granddaughter.

A memorial Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Kearny, followed by the burial of his ashes with U.S. Army Honors at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 115 Lacey Road, Whiting was in charge. Please visit www.andersoncampbellwhiting.com for more information or to post a tribute.

