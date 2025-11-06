Kearny PBA, Target team up again to help children in need at Christmas

For the second consecutive year, the Kearny Policemen’s Benevolent Association has been selected by Target Corporation as a recipient of the Heroes & Helpers Grant.

Since 2009, Target has hosted Heroes & Helpers events across the country, pairing local public-safety partners with children for a joyful holiday shopping experience.

“Since Target opened its doors in Kearny, the PBA’s partnership has blossomed into a meaningful collaboration that continues to uplift the community,”PBA President Mina Ekladious said. “This relationship is made possible by the tireless efforts of the members of the Kearny PBA, whose commitment to service reflects the vital role of organized labor in building stronger, more connected neighborhoods. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Mia Adams, Angel Rodriguez and the entire Target staff and management for their unwavering support and generosity. Together, we’re making a difference.”

Children who will participate will be chosen by the school district. The event will take place at a date and time TBD in December.

Like this: Like Loading...