HCPO: Kearny man dies a week after West Hudson Park collision

A pedestrian has died as a result of injuries sustained from a motor vehicle collision that occurred in Harrison Thursday, January 8, 2026 Hudson County Prosecutor Wayne Mello said..

That day, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of two pedestrians struck on Woodland Drive in West Hudson Park. Responding officers located two male victims, who were transported to University Hospital in Newark with serious injuries.

The driver and striking vehicle remained at the scene.

Gary Gross, 58, of Kearny, was pronounced dead on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026.

The second victim, a 48-year-old man from Kearny, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

This matter is actively being investigated by the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office.

