Kearny Elks begin new Antlers chapter

The Kearny-Belleville Elks No. 1050 recently welcomed Antler Lodge No. 46. Incoming Antlers are children 12 to 20 who want to do charitable work. The institution ceremony included many dignitaries such as NJ Elks State Association and Past Grand Exalted Ruler Malcolm J. McPherson Jr., of Lyndhurst Elks lodge No. 1505 and NJ Elks State Association State President William W. Dow Jr., of Kearny-Belleville Elks lodge No. 1050 and Kearny Mayor Carol Jean Doyle who presented a proclamation. The chapter’s president is John Corbett III. Any Antlers or parents looking to find out more information on how to join this group, send an email to Kearny1050@gmail.com.
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.