NAPD: 5 arrested, hollow-point bullets, stolen gun recovered

The North Arlington Police Department’s familiarity with residents paid off as five people were arrested — including one from North Arlington —leading to three firearms, hollow-point bullets and a high-capacity magazine being taken off the streets, Lt. David Hudak, the North Arlington PD’s public-information officer, said.

According to Hudak:

On Jan. 20, 2026, at approximately 8 p.m., the North Arlington Police Department conducted a high-risk motor vehicle stop in the area of Prospect Avenue and Hedden Terrace as part of a proactive enforcement operation. The stop was connected to law-enforcement information shared by a surrounding agency related to the investigation of an Audi Q5 theft that occurred the previous evening.

During that investigation, surveillance footage was obtained identifying the suspect vehicle used during the commission of the theft. The vehicle was determined to be a black Honda Insight.

Based on the circumstances of that investigation, a felony stop and hold was issued for the suspect vehicle and disseminated to surrounding law enforcement agencies.

North Arlington officers recognized the suspect vehicle and, based on prior law enforcement interactions, were able to positively identify the individual observed operating the vehicle during the Audi Q5 theft. They were on the lookout for the suspect vehicle and later observed it traveling in the borough. A motor-vehicle stop was conducted, during which officers confirmed the previously identified suspect was operating the vehicle. Four additional occupants were inside the vehicle. The Kearny Police Department responded to the scene to assist following the stop.

During the stop, officers recovered three loaded firearms, with some containing hollow-point bullets.

One of the recovered firearms was confirmed to have been reported stolen in North Carolina and another was found to be equipped with a large-capacity magazine.

All five occupants of the vehicle — four adults and one juvenile — were arrested.

The adult arrestees are Drequan Moore, 23, of Jersey City; Amiyah Mumford-Perez, 21, of North Arlington, who was operating the vehicle; Musa Mumford, 18, of Jersey City; and Marcus Brown Jr., 18, of Jersey City. The juvenile’s name was not released, per protocol.

As a result of the investigation, charges include unlawful possession of firearms, possession of weapons for an unlawful purpose, receiving stolen property, possession of a large-capacity magazine, possession of hollow-point ammunition, certain persons not to have weapons, hindering apprehension and possession of burglary tools.

The arrested individuals were transported and incarcerated at the Bergen County Jail, Hackensack.

“This incident shows the importance of proactive patrol and officer familiarity. Our officers recognized the vehicle, acted quickly, and were able to take armed individuals and three dangerous firearms off the streets before further crimes could occur in North Arlington,” Hudak said.

The department’s chief offered some strong words, as well, following the arrest.

“If you bring criminal activity into North Arlington, you will be identified, arrested and charged. Our message is clear: this community will not tolerate it,” Chief Michael Horton said.

