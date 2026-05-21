Kearny Eats! returns next month

Calling all food fans!

Kearny Eats! the annual event that supports Kearny restaurant and food businesses, sponsored by the Kearny Urban Enterprise Zone, returns on Friday, June 5 and continues through Sunday, June 21. It’s time to once again take advantage of dozens of food and beverage deals and special menu items from participating local Kearny food businesses — from restaurants to bakeries, cafes, bars and more.

The KUEZ is encouraging both residents and visitors to come out and support these local businesses.

“Eat in, get takeout or delivery, call in an order — make a difference and help our local businesses,” KUEZ Coordinator Linda D’Isa says. “And while you’re at it, you may discover a new favorite place to eat!”

Kearny Eats! participants represent a range of culinary choices, currently including:

Barbara’s Cafe

Big Stash’s Sub House

Brazilian Spices

The Crepe Escape

El Hornero

El Rincon Mexicano Restaurant

El Rincon de Dona Maria

Firepit Barbecue Kearny

The Greeks

Imagine Cookies by Maya-by Curiosity

Leo’s Italian Ices

Mi Pueblito

NaNa Noodle House

Nutrition Avenue

Q’Onda Wey.

Q’Tal Bar & Grill

Sabor Cuencano Cuisine

Stella’s Empanadas

Tres Leches Bakery

Ultra Nutrition

Explore the website www.kearnyeats.com starting June 3 for a complete list of participants and specials. Keep checking back as deals continue to be added.

Follow the KUEZ on Instagram and Facebook updates on Kearny Eats! and other special events and programs in town.

Like this: Like Loading…