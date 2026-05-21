Kearny Eats! returns next month

Calling all food fans!
Kearny Eats! the annual event that supports Kearny restaurant and food businesses, sponsored by the Kearny Urban Enterprise Zone, returns on Friday, June 5 and continues through Sunday, June 21. It’s time to once again take advantage of dozens of food and beverage deals and special menu items from participating local Kearny food businesses — from restaurants to bakeries, cafes, bars and more.
The KUEZ is encouraging both residents and visitors to come out and support these local businesses.
“Eat in, get takeout or delivery, call in an order — make a difference and help our local businesses,” KUEZ Coordinator Linda D’Isa says. “And while you’re at it, you may discover a new favorite place to eat!”
Kearny Eats! participants represent a range of culinary choices, currently including:
- Barbara’s Cafe
- Big Stash’s Sub House
- Brazilian Spices
- The Crepe Escape
- El Hornero
- El Rincon Mexicano Restaurant
- El Rincon de Dona Maria
- Firepit Barbecue Kearny
- The Greeks
- Imagine Cookies by Maya-by Curiosity
- Leo’s Italian Ices
- Mi Pueblito
- NaNa Noodle House
- Nutrition Avenue
- Q’Onda Wey.
- Q’Tal Bar & Grill
- Sabor Cuencano Cuisine
- Stella’s Empanadas
- Tres Leches Bakery
- Ultra Nutrition
Explore the website www.kearnyeats.com starting June 3 for a complete list of participants and specials. Keep checking back as deals continue to be added.
Follow the KUEZ on Instagram and Facebook updates on Kearny Eats! and other special events and programs in town.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.