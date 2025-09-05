New York Giants great speaks to Harrison faculty ahead of new year

The staff at Harrison Public Schools had a special treat waiting for them upon arrival back to the 2025-2026 school year: a special presentation from former NFL running back Tiki Barber (third from right). Barber, who spent his entire career with the New York Giants, shared personal experiences about the teachers who made a difference in his life, empowering him to a higher level of achievement.

About the presentation, Superintendent of Schools Maureen Kroog (second from right), said: “Tiki Barber spoke to the staff about having expectations and goals for their students and how his life and career was driven by key people in his life. It was a powerful presentation which underscored our district objective this year: ‘One Goal, Every Student,’ where all students are acknowledged and provided with resources and support for success.”

Joining in the meet and greet are district administrators, from left, Peter P. Santana, Shewa Bayat, Daniela Riser, Kevin Stahl and teacher Amy Morillo.

